England vs West Indies 2020: Prolific Stuart Broad Joins Elite 500 Club

Stuart Broad on Tuesday (July 28) became the seventh bowler – overall – to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket. Broad achieved the feat when he dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite (19) on Day 5 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Broad followed in the footsteps of his new-ball partner James Anderson, who had reached the landmark against the same opposition at Lord’s in 2017. Interestingly, both the bowlers dismissed the same batsman to join the elite club.

Apart from Broad and Anderson, the other bowlers to have taken 500 or more Test scalps are Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519), spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

The 34-year-old Broad’s best figures are the 8/15 he claimed from 9.3 overs against Australia in the 2015 Ashes as the tourists were bundled out for 60. Overall, he has grabbed 18 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls so far in his 140-Test career.

Broad, who made his Test debut in 2007, has responded brilliantly after being left out by England for the Southampton Test against the Windies. He took six wickets in total during the second Test in Manchester as the hosts made it 1-1 with a 113-run win. In the ongoing third Test, he managed a five-wicket haul in the West Indies’ first innings as the visitors were bowled out for 197 in response to England’s 369.

Speaking before Broad claimed his 500th wicket, former England captain Nasser Hussain said: “I thought Stuart would be a great for England and it has helped having Anderson there just ahead of him all the time.

“Stuart’s surge over the last couple of weeks will get Jimmy thinking, ‘I’ve got to keep going – I want to keep that distance between myself and Stuart!’

“Even though it’s a team game there are individual bits of pride, passion and stats you want to keep. Jimmy wants to be the No 1 England bowler. That is healthy competition to have in English cricket.

“When Stuart has a point to prove, gets his knees pumping and into rhythm, he is not someone who does average – he does exceptional. He has done that throughout his career.”