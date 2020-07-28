England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 5: Stuart Broad And Chris Woakes Help ENG Inch Closer

Stuart Broad entered the club of greats with his 500th wicket as England moved a step closer to a series win against West Indies, on Day 5 of the third and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>Broad, who dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite (19) became only the second Englishman after James Anderson and the seventh bowler - all-time - to reach the milestone. <p></p> <p></p>However, the morning session, ended prematurely after rain once again interrupted play, as lunch was called on early to avoid loss of overs. England still need five scalps to seal a victory with the Windies 84/5. <p></p> <p></p><strong>WOAKES STRIKES</strong> <p></p> <p></p>After Brathwaite got out, Shai Hope (31) held one end - hitting six boundaries. However, the Windies No. 4 miscued a pull off a Chris Woakes short delivery that caught the toe-end of the bat by Broad. <p></p> <p></p>Woakes continued to hit the good length area and was rewarded with his second wicket as Shamarh Brooks, who scored 22, inside-edged one to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Roston Chase (5) and Jermaine Blackwood (5) were at the crease when rain stopped proceedings. <p></p> <p></p>The Windies had won the Southampton Test the opening game of the series by four wickets. Hosts England bounced back in the second Test in Manchester with a comfortable 113-run win. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: England 369 &amp; 226/2 (Dom Sibley 56, Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68*) lead West Indies 197 &amp; 84/5 (Shai Hope 31; Stuart Broad 3-36) by 315 runs.</strong>