England vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Rain Washes Out Day 4 In Manchester

Rain held up England's victory charge as no play was possible on Day 4 of the third and final Test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>The Windies were to resume on 10/2 after being set 399 to win. Shai Hope (4) and Kraigg Brathwaite (2) were unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 after Stuart Broad removed John Campbell and nightwatchman Kemar Roach. <p></p> <p></p>Broad will have to wait another night for his 500th Test wicket, being on 499 currently. The 34-year-old has so far taken eight wickets in the game. <p></p> <p></p>A rainy Monday in Manchester prevented a ball from being bowled. England, led by Joe Root, will hope they have enough time to regain the Wisden Trophy on Day 5. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, the Windies were bowled out for 197 in response to England's 369. Broad took 6/31, while skipper Jason Holder top-scored for the visitors with 46. <p></p> <p></p>Rory Burns (90), Dom Sibley (56) and Joe Root (68*) piled on the runs before England declared at 226/2. <p></p> <p></p>The Windies had won the Southampton Test -- the opening game of the series -- by four wickets. Hosts England bounced back in the second Test in Manchester with a comfortable 113-run win. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: England 369 &amp; 226/2 (Dom Sibley 56, Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68*, Jason Holder 1/24) lead West Indies 197 &amp; 10/2 (Shai Hope 4*, Stuart Broad 2/8) by 388 runs.</strong>