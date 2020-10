Hello and welcome all for Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies. Just 17.4 overs were bowled on Day 1 but the good news is that the weather is better this morning, although overcast, and we should get a prompt start. England, after losing the wicket of Dom Sibley early on in the innings, were helped by Burns and Denly as they managed to survive the burst of the West Indian bowlers before bad light and rain stopped play. Going into Day 2, Burns and Denly would want to continue their good work and not throw away their starts. West Indies, on the other hand, will want to take early wickets and push the hosts on the back foot. Roach and Gabriel bowled very well but Holder and Joseph looked a little out of touch. There might be interruptions again due to the bad weather but let us stay positive and wish for a full day’s play. We will have extended play to try and make up for the overs lost on Day 1. Who will take the first charge in this Test? Stay tuned to find out…