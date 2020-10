A warm welcome to all for Day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies! Day 2 ended with West Indies taking advantage over England as they first bowled out the hosts for 204 and then their batters started well and have reached 57 for 1, trailing by 147 runs. They have their most experienced batters at the crease in Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope and a lot will depend on them. The English bowlers were not up to the mark and they will want to perform better today to snatch the advantage away from the tourists. Bad light forced early Stumps for two days in a row but the good news is that the weather is predicted to be clear today and we might get a full day’s play. 98 overs of action coming your way. What will happen? Will England make a comeback in this game or will the visitors continue to dominate? Stay with us to find out…