Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies. The former ended Day 3 trailing by 99 runs and all their wickets intact. Burns and Sibley looked uncomfortable with a lot of plays and misses but will be happy that they survived and will look to continue batting and get close to taking the lead. A lot will depend on them if they want to make a comeback in this game while they need Denly and others to contribute as well. West Indies, on the other hand, will be the happier side as their bowlers were right on the money. Gabriel and Roach were unlucky not to find any edges though as many deliveries went past the bat. On Day 4, they will hope to take quick wickets and stamp their authority on the game. What will happen? Will England make a comeback or will the visitors run away with the game? Join us in a while.