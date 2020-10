Day 4 ended in an exhilarating manner with West Indies taking the advantage in the final hour of the day’s play, picking up five quick wickets. They would now try to get the last two wickets as quickly as possible. England, on the other hand, will hope that the likes of Archer, Wood and Anderson add as many runs as possible to the lead. The pitch has started to take some turn and it will not be easy to chase any score on this wicket. Will West Indies start the series with a win or will the hosts spoil their party? Welcome to our coverage of the final day of the first Test between England and West Indies. Stay with us for all the updates…