76.1 Kemar Roach to Dom Sibley, no run, NOT OUT! Umpire’s call! West Indies do not lose their review but it is not good enough to overturn the decision. Good length delivery pitching outside off and jagging back in. Sibley looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on his pad. The West Indies player put in a hug appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Roach is confident and Holder goes with his bowler’s instinct. Relay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Time for the Ball Tracker and it shows the Pitching is red, the Impact is red but the wicket is hitting on umpire’s call. Sibley survives.