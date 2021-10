5.6 Tymal Mills to Chris Gayle, out, OUT! CAUGHT! West Indies are in a spot of bother now. They lose their fourth wicket and the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle has to depart. Tymal Mills has the last laugh here. A length ball, around middle and off. Gayle was on the attack after getting the boundary on the previous delivery, but he does not pick it up well. He whips across the line, hoping to find the boundary but the ball loops high in the air off the bottom end, towards mid-wicket. Dawid Malan there backpedals and takes a sharp catch. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are at 31/4!Â