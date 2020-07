A good session for West Indies as they lost two wickets but have edged closer to avoid the follow-on which is their first target. The pot Lunch session did not begin the way they would have wanted as they lost Hope early but Brooks joined Brathwaite in the fight and the pair added 76 before the opener was dismissed against the run of play for 75. Shamarah though has continued his battle and is looking impressive on 60. England needed more than the 2 wickets but have found it difficult. The bowlers have put in a lot of effort though but to little success. The new ball is not far away and the hosts would like to make the most of it in the final session and try to bowl the tourists out in the final session. A very decisive final session awaits us as we find out which way this Test is headed. Join us for the last session of Day 4 to find out.