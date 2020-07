82.2 Stuart Broad to Shamarh Brooks, out, OUT! LBW! Pinned in front! The second new ball has done the trick for England. A length ball around off, coming in nicely. Brooks is late in getting his bat down to work it on the leg side and gets pinned in front of the stumps. Broad and co. appeals and the umpire raises the finer quickly. Another batsmen goes after getting to his half ton.