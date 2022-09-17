England Women vs India Women 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

East Sussex: England Women will play their first ODI of the three-match series against England Women at County Cricket Ground, Hove on 18th September. The visitors lost the last T20I match and the series against the host with 4 runs. The star batter of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, Smriti Mandhana didn’t perform well as she only scored 9 runs off 8 balls. While on the other side England’s batting line-up played some wonderful knocks while chasing the target of 122 set by Women in Blue. India would be looking forward to making a comeback in the ODI series with some new strategies and tactics.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match in India.

What date will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will take place on September 18, Sunday.

Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be played at County Cricket Ground, Hove.

What time will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match begin?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be broadcasted?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match live streaming?

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match is available to be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar and Website.