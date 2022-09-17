England Women vs India Women 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

<strong>East Sussex:</strong> England Women will play their first ODI of the three-match series against England Women at County Cricket Ground, Hove on 18th September. The visitors lost the last T20I match and the series against the host with 4 runs. The star batter of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, Smriti Mandhana didn't perform well as she only scored 9 runs off 8 balls. While on the other side England's batting line-up played some wonderful knocks while chasing the target of 122 set by Women in Blue. India would be looking forward to making a comeback in the ODI series with some new strategies and tactics. <p></p> <p></p>Here are all the details of when and where to watch the England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will take place on September 18, Sunday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be played at County Cricket Ground, Hove. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match live streaming?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England Women vs India Women 1st ODI match is available to be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar and Website.