Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 EN-W vs IN-W in Melbourne: The Australia T20I Tri-nation series can be considered as the training ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup starting next month. India, who made it to the semi-finals in the last edition will be up against the finalists Australia and England in this Tri-Series. A total of seven matches will be played in this series including the final. The first three games were played in Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The remaining four will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

TOSS The toss between England Women and India Women will take place at 8:10 AM IST on February 7.

Time: 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver (vice-captain), Taniya Bhatia, Amy Jones, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Radha Yadav, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh

England women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (captain), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers

