England ODI captain Eoin Morgan is to be rewarded with a CBE (Order of the British Empire) for leading them to a maiden ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 glory in July this year. Along with Morgan, teammate Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are also reportedly to be honoured in the Queen’s New Year list.

The Irish-born Morgan, England’s all-time leading ODI run-getter, ended their long wait for the ODI World Cup trophy when they beat New Zealand in a final for the ages. After the scores ended on level terms, the contest went into Super Over and as luck would have it, that too produced same score.

England were declared winners on boundary count.

It was the partnership between Stokes and Buttler that pushed England closer to New Zealand’s 241 as they were bowled out in 50 overs. And then Jason Roy and Buttler combined to run out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill as England players broke into wild celebrations.

Later in the summer, Strokes produced one of the greatest Test centuries to lead England to a famous, series-saving win against Australia in the third Test at Headingley.

“The World Cup win was the sporting highlight of the year not just the summer. Eoin captained the team to win a World Cup Final and only a handful of people have ever been able to say that,” The Sun quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler’s final Super Over has gone down in sporting folklore and is already one of the most iconic English sporting moments. It’s only right that the joy and pride they brought to millions, not to mention the sheer professionalism and determination they showed amid such adversity, is rewarded with the highest possible honour.”