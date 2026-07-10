IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • England youngster Liam O’Reilly credits Harry Kane for raising team standards

England youngster Liam O’Reilly credits Harry Kane for raising team standards

England midfielder Liam O'Reilly praised Harry Kane's leadership and the influence of the team's experienced players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, highlighting their role in guiding the squad through the knockout stage.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 10, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

O'Reilly hails Harry Kane's leadership

O'Reilly hails Harry Kane's leadership

England will make their third successive FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance against Norway midfielder Nico O’Reilly feels the presence of experienced players helps the squad to stay calm and provide necessary guidance.

England draw on World Cup experience ahead of crucial quarter-final clash

After recovering from their whirlwind victory over Mexico, England are fully focused on booking their spot in the World Cup semi-finals for the second time in eight years.

Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Kane were all part of the squad in 2018, while eight players in Thomas Tuchel’s current squad were part of Gareth Southgate’s group who experienced defeat four years ago.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

We have a lot of players who have been in situations like these, in quarter-finals before,” O’Reilly told reporters on Friday. “A lot of experienced and older players. Of course, they help us out. They give us advice, tell us to stay calm, and just help us wherever they can.

O’ Reilly opens up on England dream and Harry Kane’s impact

Harry Kane is one of the players who sprang to O’Reilly’s mind when discussing the experienced leaders within camp. “He’s a world-class player and such a good person as well. He motivates us on the pitch, off the pitch, he drives the standards and sets the tone. He’s amazing to have on the team,” he said.

At just 21 years old, O’Reilly is making an impact at his first major international tournament, having played in all five of England’s matches so far, starting four of them.

It makes me feel proud,” he said. “It’s a privilege and an honour to play for my country, represent and put this badge on, and show what I can do and try and do my best every session and every game.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history, closes in on Lionel Messi’s all-time record

Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history, closes in on Lionel Messi’s all-time record
Brahim Diaz sends bold warning to France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, backs Morocco to pull off another upset

Brahim Diaz sends bold warning to France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, backs Morocco to pull off another upset
Major blow for England as Reece James remains doubtful ahead of World Cup Quarter-final

Major blow for England as Reece James remains doubtful ahead of World Cup Quarter-final
Mexico appoint Rafael Marquez as head coach after Javier Aguirre’s exit

Mexico appoint Rafael Marquez as head coach after Javier Aguirre’s exit

Latest News

Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history

Harry Brook praises two England stars after series win over India

Shreyas Iyer admits India's 'Transition Phase' after England seal T20I series

Brook and Salt crush India as England seal series with one match to spare

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer leads India's fightback with brilliant 80 vs England

Another Start, Same Result! Archer dismisses Sooryavanshi again

Editor's Pick

Harry Brook names two ‘Match-Winners’ after England seal T20I series against India

Harry Brook names two ‘Match-Winners’ after England seal T20I series against India
Shreyas Iyer admits India’s ‘Transition Phase’ after England seal T20I series, says ‘We fell short on…

Shreyas Iyer admits India’s ‘Transition Phase’ after England seal T20I series, says ‘We fell short on…
Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80

Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I
Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England

Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England
‘Never imagined playing 100 matches’: Axar Patel reflects on emotional journey ahead of 100th T20I vs England

‘Never imagined playing 100 matches’: Axar Patel reflects on emotional journey ahead of 100th T20I vs England