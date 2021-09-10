<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The fifth Test between England and India will begin as scheduled at Old Trafford on Friday with the visitors returning negative COVID-19 tests after a member of their support staff tested positive. <p></p> <p></p>However, it seems that the BCCI and some sections of the English media are not happy with Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli's "irresponsible" bio-bubble breach in London. <p></p> <p></p>"Thankfully the nightmare scenario was avoided on Thursday night when it emerged all the players' PCR tests had come back negative. But it is a narrow escape for the game and clearly, India coaches and players were irresponsible to attend a book launch at a London hotel outside their bubble, as revealed by Sportsmail, two days before the fourth Test at the Oval," the Daily Mail reported. <p></p> <p></p>Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval and has been in isolation since, along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel. <p></p> <p></p>On Thursday, India's practice session before the final Test was cancelled after an Indian cricket board official confirmed that second physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>But later it was reported that the match would go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed there were no further positive cases in the Indian camp. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it all started with "one breach". "One mistake can make things difficult for everybody. The coach and the captain went out for a book launch and here we are seeing Covid cases within the team. This is scary," the official added. <p></p> <p></p>English media at that time had slammed the Indian staff for not taking clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). <p></p> <p></p>"Visiting crew did not acquire clearance from the ECB to attend the e-book launch," it was stated. <p></p> <p></p>The negative tests of all 21 players increased the chances of the match at Old Trafford going ahead even though concerns remain. India lead the series 2-1. <p></p> <p></p>"All the players have tested negative and that's the good news. But let's keep our fingers crossed that the match would go ahead," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>BBC Test Match Special tweeted: "The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) say that all the India players PCR COVID Tests have come back negative and the Old Trafford Test goes ahead as planned." <p></p> <p></p>This was after it came to light late on Thursday evening that the Indian contingent had gone into a huddle after a senior cricketer voiced his concerns about the situation becoming worse if a playing member tested positive on one of the match days. <p></p> <p></p>It is learnt that ECB chairman Tom Harrison is trying to talk to the high-profile player and address his concerns. All the other members of the side are in favour of the match going ahead. <p></p> <p></p>If the situation reaches a dead-end as the player's family wants him to withdraw, then the BCCI might just politely ask him to rest for the game. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With Agency Inputs)</strong>