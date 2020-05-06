English limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has weighed in on the ‘should cricket be included in Olympics’ debate and reckoned that T10 is the only format that can be included in the Olympics as it is exciting and the tournament can be over in 10 days.

In the past, the 50-over format was tried at the 1998 Commonwealth Games where South Africa beat Australia in the final to clinch the gold medal.

“The one thing that T10 offers above the three formats that makes it so appealing to Olympic games or a Commonwealth games is the fact that you can play a whole tournament in the space of 10 days. To have a tournament in such a short space of time maximises the opportunity and the exposure that it will have for the sport,” Morgan said during a video conference as per ESPNCricinfo.

“When you can play a cricket tournament in 8-10 days it really does make it appealing, and on top of that it really would be extremely entertaining,” he added.

Earlier, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Morgan had raised concerns over the preparations of the players in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Morgan was also supposed to be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been indefinitely been postponed.