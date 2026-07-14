Erling Haaland’s Norway receive massive hero’s welcome despite FIFA World Cup quarter-final exit

Tens of thousands of fans gathered outside Norway’s Royal Palace to welcome the national team players who returned home from their historic run to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

An estimated 90,000 supporters filled the palace square, giving the team a rousing welcome despite their 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in Miami on Saturday. The result marked Norway’s best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup.

‘Viking Row’ celebration steals the show

As the squad appeared on stage, players and fans joined together in the now-iconic “Viking Row” celebration that became a symbol of Norway’s memorable tournament.

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According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, shaking hands with the king and rowing with the rest of the royal family and what is said to have been around 88,000 attendees, was followed by an almost two-hour-long bus parade down Karl Johans gate. The next stop was another round of rowing at Radhusplassen, before the bus continued into the late night hours of central Oslo.

Martin Odegaard overwhelmed by fans’ support

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined this. The support we’ve received has been beyond all expectations, both in the US and here at home in Norway. It’s been absolutely incredible to see,” said Martin Odegaard.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said, “The King prepared us for what was coming. We were a little surprised too, that it was so huge. Otherwise, there were some healthy football discussions.”

Haaland and Berge miss public celebrations

However, the team’s top scorer Erling Haaland and Sander Berge were unable to attend the public celebration because they had another flight for a vacation.

“They both stopped by and talked to the king, but we were four or five hours late. They had to move on to catch the plane, but they have been inside the Palace and had their conversation with King Harald. They have followed the plan all the way until they had to leave,” Solbakken was quoted by NRK.

(With IANS Inputs)