ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, English Test County Championship Match – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Essex vs Nottinghamshire, 3:30 PM IST, June 3.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ESS vs NOT, Essex vs Nottinghamshire 2021, Essex Dream11 Team Player List, Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ESS vs NOT, Essex vs Nottinghamshire, Online Cricket Tips – Essex vs Nottinghamshire, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Essex vs Nottinghamshire.

TOSS: The Essex vs Nottinghamshire English County Championship match toss will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – June 3.

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

ESS vs NOT My Dream11 Team

Michael Pepper, Sir Alastair Cook, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Simon Harmer, Steven Mullaney, Paul Walter, Luke Fletcher, James Porter and Sam Cook

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook

ESS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

Essex Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook and James Porter

Nottinghamshire Ben Slater, Joey Evison, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Zak Chappell

ESS vs NOT Full Squads

Essex Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, James Porter, Matt Quinn, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer and Shane Snater

Nottinghamshire Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Compton, Ben Duckett, Lyndon James, Ben Slater, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson and Liam Patterson-White

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ESS Dream11 Team/ NOT Dream11 Team/ Essex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.