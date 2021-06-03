<h2>ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, English Test County Championship Match - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Essex vs Nottinghamshire, 3:30 PM IST, June 3. <p></p> <p></p>Essex vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ESS vs NOT, Essex vs Nottinghamshire 2021, Essex Dream11 Team Player List, Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - ESS vs NOT, Essex vs Nottinghamshire, Online Cricket Tips - Essex vs Nottinghamshire, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Essex vs Nottinghamshire. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Essex vs Nottinghamshire English County Championship match toss will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) - June 3. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> County Ground, Chelmsford. <p></p><h2>ESS vs NOT My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Michael Pepper, Sir Alastair Cook, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Simon Harmer, Steven Mullaney, Paul Walter, Luke Fletcher, James Porter and Sam Cook <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain</strong>: Simon Harmer. <strong>Vice-captain:</strong> Sir Alastair Cook <p></p><h2>ESS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Essex</strong> Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook and James Porter <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nottinghamshire</strong> Ben Slater, Joey Evison, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Zak Chappell <p></p><h2>ESS vs NOT Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Essex</strong> Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, James Porter, Matt Quinn, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer and Shane Snater <p></p> <p></p><strong> Nottinghamshire</strong> Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Compton, Ben Duckett, Lyndon James, Ben Slater, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson and Liam Patterson-White <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ ESS Dream11 Team/ NOT Dream11 Team/ Essex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>