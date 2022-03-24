New Delhi: Russia have declared interest for the UEFA EURO 2028 competition, UEFA have confirmed on Wednesday despite ban from all international football competitions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis in the European continent.

England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales have submitted a joint declaration for the competition in 2028. In the previous edition, London’s Wembley Stadium hosted the Final in which Italy won on penalties. Defending champions Italy have announced their intention to bid for EURO 2032. The hosts of both the EURO 2028 and EURO 2032 competitions will be made in the coming September.

🏟️ UEFA has received declarations of interest to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO from four potential bidders following today’s deadline. 🗓️ The appointment of hosts for both tournaments will be made in September 2023. UEFA (@UEFA) March 23, 2022

‘UEFA today confirmed that it has received declarations of interest to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO from four potential bidders following the deadline of 23 March. A joint declaration of interest was submitted by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales for UEFA EURO 2028. Russia and Turkey declared their interest in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition, while Italy announced its intention to bid for UEFA EURO 2032. The appointment of host(s) of UEFA EURO 2028 and UEFA EURO 2032 will be made in September 2023’, UEFA said in a statement.

The deadline to submit interest for the bids was on 23rd March.

3-time European Champions Germany will be hosting the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament. Turkey lost to the Germans 4-12 in the official voting for the host nation.