European Cricket League T10, IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Independents CC vs Hornchurch
TOSS: The match toss between IPC vs HOR will take place at 03:30 PM IST
Start Time: 1 March, 04:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
IPC vs HOR My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Paul Murray and Ted Coney
Batters: Chris Sains, CJ Peatfield, Nathan Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale and Tom Nightingale
All-Rounder: Ronnie Saunders
Bowlers: Adeel Malik, Marc Whitlock and Mark James
IPC vs HOR Probable XI
Independents CC (IPC): Matthew Stokes, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier, Kieran Le Gallez, Ollie Nightingale, CJ Peatfield, Edwin Attwood, Jack Brown, Jake Roussel, Morgan Clayton, Toby Peatfield and William Martin
Hornchurch (HOR): Chris Sains, Adeel Malik, Gavin Griffiths, George Hankins, Billy Gordon, George Clark, Jalpesh Vijay, Joe Defreitas, Lee Gilbert, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Mark James, Myles Wells, Paul Murray, Ronnie Saunders and Ted Coney
