European Cricket League T10, IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Independents CC vs Hornchurch Dream11 Team Prediction, IPC vs HOR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European Cricket League T10, Eliminator, At Cartama Oval, Cartama

Updated: March 1, 2023 1:00 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction IPC vs HOR 2023:

 

TOSS: The match toss between IPC vs HOR will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: 1 March, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

 

IPC vs HOR My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Paul Murray and Ted Coney

Batters: Chris Sains, CJ Peatfield, Nathan Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale and Tom Nightingale

All-Rounder: Ronnie Saunders

Bowlers: Adeel Malik, Marc Whitlock and Mark James

 

IPC vs HOR Probable XI

Independents CC (IPC): Matthew Stokes, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier, Kieran Le Gallez, Ollie Nightingale, CJ Peatfield, Edwin Attwood, Jack Brown, Jake Roussel, Morgan Clayton, Toby Peatfield and William Martin

 

Hornchurch (HOR): Chris Sains, Adeel Malik, Gavin Griffiths, George Hankins, Billy Gordon, George Clark, Jalpesh Vijay, Joe Defreitas, Lee Gilbert, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Mark James, Myles Wells, Paul Murray, Ronnie Saunders and Ted Coney

European Cricket League T10, IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Independents CC vs Hornchurch Dream11 Team Prediction, IPC vs HOR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European Cricket League T10, Eliminator, At Cartama Oval, Cartama
