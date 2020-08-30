ECS T10 – Rome LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The European Cricket Series in Rome will see participation from 10 teams including Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla. These 10 claimants will feature in 25 matches spread across seven days starting August 31st.

All the matches will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Italy.

The teams finishing at the top four spots will progress to the last-four stage. The two semifinals will be played on Saturday while the Shield Final, Bronze Final and summit clash will take place on Sunday.

“Italian cricket boasts phenomenal cricketing history and potential, from back to the days of AC Milan and Genoa C.F.C. being cricket clubs, to today’s high performance of the Italian national team,” Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder was quoted as saying on the official ECN website .

Fabio Marabini, President of Federazione Cricket Italiana, said, “It is great to see the European Cricket Series come to Italy and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of Italian cricket. We have a plethora of talent in Italy and it is a great incentive for these talented players to showcase their skills to large global audiences.”

ECS T10 – Rome Schedule (Time in IST)

(Schedule as per ECN)

August 31, Monday

Match 1: Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club 12:30 pm

Match 2: Kings XI Cricket Club vs Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club 2:30 pm

Match 3: Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club 4:30 pm

Match 4: Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club 6:30 pm

Match 5: Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club 8:30 pm

September 1, Tuesday

Match 6: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club 1:30 pm

Match 7: Janjua Bresica Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club 3:30 pm

Match 8: Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Janjua Bresica Cricket Club 5:30 pm

September 2, Wednesday

Match 9: Janjua Bresica Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club 1:30 pm

Match 10: Roma Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club 3:30 pm

Match 11: Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club 5:30 pm

September 3, Thursday

Match 12: Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club 1:30 pm

Match 13: Roma Cricket Club vs Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club 3:30 pm

Match 14: Rome Capannelle Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club 5:30 pm

September 4, Friday

Match 15: Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club 12:30 am

Match 16: Janjua Bresica Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club 2:30 pm

Match 17: Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club 4:30 pm

Match 18: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club 6:30 pm

Match 19: Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club 8:30 pm

September 5, Saturday

Match 20: Roma Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club 1:30 pm

1st Semifinal: TBA vs TBA 4:30 pm

2nd Semifinal: TBA vs TBA 6:30 pm

September 6, Sunday

Shield Final:TBA vs TBA 1:30 pm

Bronze Final:TBA vs TBA 3:30 pm

Final:TBA vs TBA 5:30 pm

ECS T10 – Rome Squads

Kent Lanka Cricket Club: Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal, Nimesh, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna

Kings XI Cricket Club: Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club: Rehman Abdul, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir

Roma Cricket Club: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala, Vikram Sharda, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno

Rome Bangla Cricket Club: Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

Brescia Cricket Club: Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad

Bergamo Cricket Club: Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Asian Latina Cricket Club: Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj, Gursewak Singh, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak

ECS T10 – Rome Live Streaming Details in India

TV: Not Available

Streaming: FanCode App