EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Everest vs Limassol Qalandars will take place at 11:45 & 3:45 PM IST

Start Time: April 14, Friday, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

EVE vs LQ My Dream11 Team Keeper: Ram Jaishwal

Batsmen: Jeevan Lasmal (vc), Mughees Fiaz, Bimal Ranabhat (c)

All-rounders: Sahil Akther, Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel

Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Muhammad Mohsin

EVE vs LQ Probable XI

Everest: Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat(c), Kishor Basnet, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Shyam Pandit(wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Rupesh Singh, Bijaya Ghimire

Limassol Qalandars: Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq(c), Varun Malhotra(wk), Numan Munir, Junaid Bhatti, Ahmed Waleed, Naveed Akhtar, Prashant Patel, Feroz Khan, Parminder Singh, Muhammad Mohsin