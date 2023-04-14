Advertisement

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

Best players list of EVE vs LQ, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 14, 2023 11:20 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of EVE vs LQ, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Everest vs Limassol Qalandars will take place at 11:45 & 3:45 PM IST

Start Time: April 14, Friday, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

 

EVE vs LQ My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Ram Jaishwal

Batsmen: Jeevan Lasmal (vc), Mughees Fiaz, Bimal Ranabhat (c)

All-rounders: Sahil Akther, Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel

Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Muhammad Mohsin

 

EVE vs LQ Probable XI

 

Everest: Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat(c), Kishor Basnet, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Shyam Pandit(wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Rupesh Singh, Bijaya Ghimire

Limassol Qalandars: Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq(c), Varun Malhotra(wk), Numan Munir, Junaid Bhatti, Ahmed Waleed, Naveed Akhtar, Prashant Patel, Feroz Khan, Parminder Singh, Muhammad Mohsin

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST
NRK vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST
LQ vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST

EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: C...

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - Live Streaming, Date, Tim...

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni's injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni's injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likel...

Wriddhiman Saha Forces Hardik Pandya To Take Successful DRS Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral

Wriddhiman Saha Forces Hardik Pandya To Take Successful DRS ...

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma star as GT beat PBKS

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma star as GT beat PBKS...

Advertisement