EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST
Best players list of EVE vs LQ, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Everest vs Limassol Qalandars will take place at 11:45 & 3:45 PM IST
Start Time: April 14, Friday, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus
EVE vs LQ My Dream11 Team
Keeper: Ram Jaishwal
Batsmen: Jeevan Lasmal (vc), Mughees Fiaz, Bimal Ranabhat (c)
All-rounders: Sahil Akther, Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel
Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Muhammad Mohsin
EVE vs LQ Probable XI
Everest: Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat(c), Kishor Basnet, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Shyam Pandit(wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Rupesh Singh, Bijaya Ghimire
Limassol Qalandars: Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq(c), Varun Malhotra(wk), Numan Munir, Junaid Bhatti, Ahmed Waleed, Naveed Akhtar, Prashant Patel, Feroz Khan, Parminder Singh, Muhammad Mohsin
