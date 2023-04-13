EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 03:00 PM IST

Best players list of EVE vs NRK, Everest Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of EVE vs NRK, Everest Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Everest vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 02:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

EVE vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ram Jaiswal

Batsmen Syed Tanveer (vc), Bimal Ranabhat (c), Jeevan Lasmal

All-rounders Rupesh Singh-I, Sahil Akther, Mohit Sharma

Bowlers Hardeep Singh-III, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Muhammad Hamza

EVE vs NRK Probable XI

Everest: Ram Jaiswal, Kishor Basnet, Shyam Pandit, Jeevan Lasmal, Bimal Ranabhat, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Rawal, Bhuwan Khatri, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram, Rahul Behl, Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali