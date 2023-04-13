Advertisement

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 03:00 PM IST

Best players list of EVE vs NRK, Everest Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 13, 2023 11:35 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

TOSS: The match toss between Everest vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 02:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

EVE vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ram Jaiswal

Batsmen Syed Tanveer (vc), Bimal Ranabhat (c), Jeevan Lasmal

All-rounders Rupesh Singh-I, Sahil Akther, Mohit Sharma

Bowlers Hardeep Singh-III, Arjun Shahi, Bikash Shah, Muhammad Hamza

 

EVE vs NRK Probable XI

Everest: Ram Jaiswal, Kishor Basnet, Shyam Pandit, Jeevan Lasmal, Bimal Ranabhat, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Rawal, Bhuwan Khatri, Arjun Shahi, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain

Napa Royal Kings: Muhammad Ikram, Rahul Behl, Jugraj Singh, Syed Tanveer, Gundeep Singh, Mohit Sharma, Asif Mehmood, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

