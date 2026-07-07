‘Eventual loser will be Team India’: Ravichandran Ashwin slams the men in blue for dropping Sanju Samson for Zimbabwe tour

The Indian team are set to play their third match of the T20 series against England. This game will be an important one for the Indian team as it will decide which side the series will take shape. The hosts defeated the visitors in the last match and showcased their dominance.

Sanju Samson misses out as BCCI unveils squad for Zimbabwe series

However, Team India are seeing themselves in a much-won match situation as losing one more will create trouble for them. Ahead of the third clash between India and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

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Team India made a big change in this squad as they dropped their star player and one of the finest batters of all time, who showed an incredible batting performance for the Men in Blue in crucial times. Yes, you guessed it right, Sanju Samson, who is a part of the England tour.

Ravichandran Ashwin raises concerns over India’s decision to drop Sanju Samson

The fans and cricket experts are not happy with the decision to drop Sanju Samson from the Zimbabwe tour. In his last three matches, Sanju Samson found himself in trouble as the Indian batter wasn’t able to show his magic with his bat in the important matches. Not finding a good form would be a major setback for Sanju Samson and the Indian team as well.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest players of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, reflected on the decision of dropping Sanju Samson from the squad, despite playing some important knocks in the T20 World Cup 2026.

â€œSanju played a brilliant knock in the T20 World Cup. After that, he smashed it for CSK in the IPL this year. I havenâ€™t seen him this consistent before. He was in great phase so I felt this was a bit harsh. I have been saying this for a long time. Itâ€™s not about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I donâ€™t know when we will understand this. I am a big fan of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He will play and no one can stop him. Whatâ€™s the hurry?,â€ Ashwin said.

â€œTwo players who are doing well in the team ethos. If we show a lack of confidence like that, all the other players in the team will think that they are next. If they know they are the next, why will they play at a higher strike rate? They will knock them out. If they have to score 50 in 25 balls, they will score in 32 balls. The eventual loser will be Team India,â€ he added.

Also Read: ENG vs IND: England announce unchanged playing XI for third T20I against India