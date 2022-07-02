‘Every Match I Look To Five My 100 Percent’- Rishabh Pant Oozes Confidence After Century Against England

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> Rishabh Pant scored a remarkable century against England to put India in a commanding position in the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. <p></p> <p></p>Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) propelled India to reach 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of the match. After the match in a press conference, Pant said, "Every match I look to give my 100 per cent." <p></p> <p></p>Answering questions, he added: "In Test cricket it's important to focus on defence. It's important to give respect to a good ball and hit the bad ball. In England (meaning in English conditions) it's important to disturb the length of a bowler." <p></p> <p></p>At 98/5, India were in all sorts of trouble, staring at a total that would have been way less than what they expected. But Pant and Jadeja shared a counter-attacking stand of 222 runs off 239 balls, with Pant producing a knock that will be remembered for long, while Jadeja played the second foil to perfection. <p></p> <p></p>England were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling attack. When Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease with India in a crisis, the two, he revealed, said to each other: "Let's try for a partnership." <p></p> <p></p>Pant confirmed that he was always going to bat at number 5 and contrary to the general impression, was not promoted from number six. He concluded by saying coach Rahul Dravid told him: "Play according to the ball." <p></p> <p></p>India will look to build on Pant's innings on the second day of the match. Jadeja is still on the crease and will hope to score big runs. <p></p> <p></p>Paul Collingwood appearing as a spokesman for the England team said: "We are not overawed by what the opposition gets in the first innings." The former England player, however, congratulated Pant on his innings. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With inputs from IANS)</strong>