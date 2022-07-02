‘Every Match I Look To Five My 100 Percent’- Rishabh Pant Oozes Confidence After Century Against England

Birmingham: Rishabh Pant scored a remarkable century against England to put India in a commanding position in the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) propelled India to reach 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of the match. After the match in a press conference, Pant said, “Every match I look to give my 100 per cent.”

Answering questions, he added: “In Test cricket it’s important to focus on defence. It’s important to give respect to a good ball and hit the bad ball. In England (meaning in English conditions) it’s important to disturb the length of a bowler.”

At 98/5, India were in all sorts of trouble, staring at a total that would have been way less than what they expected. But Pant and Jadeja shared a counter-attacking stand of 222 runs off 239 balls, with Pant producing a knock that will be remembered for long, while Jadeja played the second foil to perfection.

England were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling attack. When Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease with India in a crisis, the two, he revealed, said to each other: “Let’s try for a partnership.”

Pant confirmed that he was always going to bat at number 5 and contrary to the general impression, was not promoted from number six. He concluded by saying coach Rahul Dravid told him: “Play according to the ball.”

India will look to build on Pant’s innings on the second day of the match. Jadeja is still on the crease and will hope to score big runs.

Paul Collingwood appearing as a spokesman for the England team said: “We are not overawed by what the opposition gets in the first innings.” The former England player, however, congratulated Pant on his innings.

(With inputs from IANS)