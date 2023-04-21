Every Night I See You, I Feel for You: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Proposal To Jos Buttler Is Going Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the greatest bowlers who has ever featured in the IPL. The 32-year-old is part of Rajasthan Royals set up in the world's richest franchise cricket league after he joined them in the mega auction last year. Chahal, finished as the leading wickettaker in IPL last year and and in the ongoing season as well has been among wickets. With 11 wickets to his name from six matches played so far, Chahal sits at the third position in list of leading wickettakers. Apart from Chahal, England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is also in red-hot form in IPL. After finishing as the leading run getter in cash-rich league last year, Buttler has maintained his same form this year as well and he is at the No. 4 position in Orange Cap race.

The duo of Chahal and Buttler are among the top performers in IPL and they share a great bond with each other and it was quite evident in a video that was uploaded by the franchise's official Twitter handle on Thursday. In the video from the team's bonding session, Chahal was paired with Buttler and had to propose to him.

As Chahal began, Buttler who was with his daughter asked the leggie to be a little louder. Chahal said, "Jos bhai, you're the love of my life. When I met you last year, my heart's just (indicating heart beating fast). And, every night I just see you, I feel [for] you. Will you go on a date with me please?"

"I will. Yes, Yuzi. For sure [laughs]," said Buttler.

The video has gone viral on the internet and is getting heartwarming response from fans on the social media platforms.