KL Rahul has lost his position as the vice-captain of the Indian test team following a string of underwhelming performances. BCCI announced the squad for the remaining two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and KL Rahul was no longer the vice-captain. However, the squad was released without any vice-captain.

The decision is yet to be made on who would be the new vice-captain for Team India in the longest format of the game. There have been suggestions of appointing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the new deputy in charge but according to former BCCI selector Saba Karim, the reason that BCCI has not announced the new vice-captain is that they are waiting for Rishabh Pant to make a comeback.

"There is a reason why India haven't named a vice-captain. Everybody is waiting for Rishabh Pant to return. He is an ideal candidate for the post of vice-captain. He was being groomed too. We also need to consider who is going to lead in the WTC cycle that starts in two years," Saba Karim said on India News Sports.

"If you ask me, there are only two candidates at the moment: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the issue with Jadeja is that he has had some injury issues. Pant, on the other hand, hasn't had any major injuries. This accident was quite unfortunate, but apart from that, he has always been fit," he added.

The former selector also said that it isn't necessary that KL Rahul is dropped from the playing 11 after being removed from the position of vice-captain. He said "The signal is very clear that he (KL Rahul) has been removed from the vice-captaincy because his performances haven't been up to the mark. However, this doesn't mean that he won't find a place in the playing XI. It's just that you can only be the vice-captain if you perform well. The advantage for KL Rahul is that India have been winning. Things would have been different had India been trailing 2-0. There wouldn't have been any hesitation in dropping Rahul from the team."