In a horrific incident that took place recently, ex-Australian Test cricketer Stuart McGill was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Sydney on April 14. As per the Australian media, the 50-year old was then taken to a different part of the city where he was beaten up and then released after an hour. Initially the cricketer did not report the incident for about a week as he felt ‘scared and threatened’.

As per reports in the Daily Mail, it claims that McGill was kidnapped for a ransom. On Wednesday, the police nabbed the four suspected culprits in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of MacGill. Media reports suggest that McGill bumped into an unknown person on the streets of Sydney’s north before two others joined in and forced him inside the car which drove off quickly.

“About 8 pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man (in) Cremorne,” New South Wales Police said in a statement that did not identify the victim.

“A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.

“He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released.”

McGill played 44 Tests for Australia during 2008-2010 and picked up 208 wickets. He was highly rated as a spinner but unfortunately was overshadowed by Shane Warner – who played in the same era.