Ex-BCCI Selector Reveals Why Sarfaraz Khan Is Not Selected In Indian Test Team

Ex-BCCI selector finally opened up about the reason behind dropping Sarfaraz Khan from the Indian Test squad against the West Indies.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday. The Indian selectors dropped several big players who were part of the World Test Championship final, like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav. Whereas, IPL star performers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India call-ups.

Many experts and former cricketers including Aakash Chopra and Sunil Gavaskar are unhappy with the fact that domestic star performer Sarfaraz Khan, who has played 22 innings in the Ranji Trophy since 2019 and has scored 2289 runs at a staggering average of 134.64, including nine centuries and five fifties, is not part of the Test squad.

But an ex-BCCI selector revealed the reason behind Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran's exclusion from the squad. He said that Sarfaraz was completely exposed against quick bowlers in the IPL, whereas Easwaran failed to score. He also commented that the number of runs does not matter; what matters is how you score them.

"Hence Sarfaraz Khan getting completely exposed against quick bowlers in IPL or Abhimanyu Easwaran not scoring for Bengal in seven consecutive Ranji knock-out games (three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and two finals) also is taken into account. It is not just about how many runs you score but also how you score them that matters," a former selector told Hindustan Times.

Gavaskar Slams Indian Selectors Meanwhile, Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian selection committee for not picking up Sarfaraz in the Test squad despite him scoring 100 in all last three domestic seasons.

"Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? he might not be in the playing XI, but you pick him in the team," Gavskar said of the Mumbai batter to Sports Today.