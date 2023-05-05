Advertisement

Ex-ENG Skipper Slams Gautam Gambhir For His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli After LSG-RCB Match

Vaughan said that on-field spat can happen in cricket but coaches should not get involved.

Updated: May 5, 2023 11:37 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The on-field altercation between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 drew harsh criticism from former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan. After the game, Gambhir and Kohli got into a verbal altercation that their teammates had to break up.

According to accounts, the disagreement began during the match between Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli, then Gambhir joined in following RCB's victory.

"I don't mind players having small confrontations. It's just the game. You don't wanna see it every day but I do not like seeing coaches get involved. I don't see why the coach or any part of the coaching department is involved in the game. What goes on the field stays on the field. If there is an argument between two players, they need to sort it out. Coaches should be in the dugout or the dressing room looking at strategies," Vaughan said at the post-match show on Cricbuzz.

BCCI announced punishment

The BCCI took swift action and levied significant fines against all parties. While LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who also got into a fight during the game, received a 50% fine, Kohli and Gambhir received 100% of their match fees.

In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow".

Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

