Ex-IND Captain Wants Rohit Sharma To Give Up Opener's Role In IPL 2023, Suggests New Position For Him

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers8 in the world in all three formats of the game. On the other hand, the greatest white-ball openers in history, Anil Kimble, has suggested he bat in a new position in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai.

Kumble has been the mentor of the franchise since the 2013 season of the cash-rich league, when Rohit was named skipper mid-season and the franchise lifted the title for the first time in its history.

"He was not afraid to say what he had to say. He had plenty of experience around him and he reached out to them as well but then but took his own decisions. That's what you want from a captain," Kumble said on JioCinem.

"2017 was a new team and the kind of captaincy we saw from him in terms of defending low scores, that's when your true leadership comes out," he added.

Legendary player Kumble praised Rohit for his captaincy and stated that he was never afraid of saying what he wanted to say. He further referred to the 2017 season as one that showed Rohit's quality as a captain.

Kumble also revealed that he asked Rohit to drop down from his opening spot and suggested that MI need his experience to control the middle overs from 7-15 over mark.

"Especially with the current MI team, you need that experience in the middle order. There are some wonderful batters that MI possess, but I think someone like Rohit Sharma in the middle, controlling seven to fifteen overs is extremely critical," Kumble added.