Ex-PAK Skipper Rates Babar Azam & Co's Chances In ODI World Cup

Hafeez believes that India have not been able to handle the pressure and lost many crucial games.

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled from October. In total ten teams are going to participate. Out of these ten, seven countries are already qualified in ICC world cup 2023 schedule. Being a host, India is already in, followed by that England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and West Indies will battle to lift the ICC Trophy.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez expressed that he believes, Pakistan has a strong bowling unit and their bowlers can be 'matchwinners' of the ODI matches. Hafeez expects their bowlers to shine but wants to see the team handle pressure in a better way.

"They have many fast bowlers who can be matchwinners. Shaheen Afridi, if he remains fit, is one bowler who the world wants to see. He can turn the tide of the match on his own. The spin stars Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz, and also Ihsanullah, who can bowl at a speed of 150",Hafeez told Sports Tak.

"Their biggest challenge would be to handle pressure. Because playing in India, the pressure increases substantially. What will be key for Pakistan is the momentum with which they enter the tournament," he added.

