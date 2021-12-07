Lahore: It came as a surprise when veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – who bagged the man of the series against New Zealand – was not picked in the playing XI against England in England. Months after that tour, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt was asked by a fan to opine why this call was taken. Butt responded to the fan and said only Virat Kohli and then coach Ravi Shastri can answer that question.

“Well, what can we say? We kept saying he should have been played. I say this time and again, he is as good as anybody with the ball as a spinner. Probably even the best spinner at the moment. Why didn’t he play? Only coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli can answer that better,” Butt responded to the fan on his youtube channel.

Impressed by Ashwin, Butt hailed the spinner and said that he keeps proving himself and is a proven match-winner for India. “Since he has come back into the team, he keeps on proving telling everyone why he is important to the team, the difference his presence makes, and what they have been missing. I was even shocked that they didn’t play him in a place like Dubai (during the T20 World Cup) and bowlers with lesser experience were given games,” concluded Butt.

Meanwhile, after the home series against New Zealand, the team will leave for the tour of South Africa in a few days’ time. The series which was scheduled to start on December 17 has been postponed by a week and will now start on December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion where the first Test will be played.