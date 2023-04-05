Advertisement

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Moin Khan Warns PCB Against Playing ODI World Cup In India

Former Pakistan Cricketer Moin Khan feels that Pakistan should not play ODI World Cup in India if the Rohit Sharma-led side does not come to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

Updated: April 5, 2023 5:57 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricketer Moin Khan feels that Pakistan should not play their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in India if BCCI does not send Team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The 2023 Asia Cup is set to be staged in Pakistan but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that India won't be touring Pakistan for the event.

Shah's comments drew massive flak in Pakistan as former PCB chairman Ramiz Raza, current chairman Najam Sethi and several other experts have voted in favour of the PCB boycotting the ODI World Cup in India.

Moeen Khan said that India cannot impose its will on other cricket boards, adding that PCB and BCCI should sit together to find a solution.

"India cannot impose its will on other cricket boards by extortion of money. Cricket should be played, and for this, there should be a discussion among the boards of India and Pakistan," he said as quoted by THE NEWS.

Pakistan should not play ODI World Cup 2023 In India: Moin Khan

Moin Khan further said that if the Rohit-Sharma-led side doesn't visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then the Men in Green should also not play the ODI World Cup in India.

"If India does not come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should not go either for the World Cup. I think Pakistan Cricket Board should oppose this," added Khan.

Pakistan Can Play Their ODI World Cup Matches In Bangladesh

As per reports, BCCI and PCB may work on a Hybrid model for the Asia Cup and World Cup. This means that India can play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, outside Pakistan whereas the Babar Azam-led side can play their ODI World Cup 2023 matches outside India, possibly Bangladesh or UAE.

