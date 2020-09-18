EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket ECS T10 Capelle 2020 Match Friday 2:30 PM IST

EXC vs KAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s EXC vs KAM at Sportpark Bermweg: The final league match of the series will be played between Excelsior 20 and SV Kampong Cricket. Four matches have been scheduled for today which will also be the final day of the tournament. After the two league matches, the bronze medal and the final will be played bringing an end to the three-day event.

Here you can check the ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Guru Tips and Team Prediction for EXC vs KAM T10 Match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle 2020 match toss between Excelsior 20 and SV Kampong Cricket will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

EXC vs KAM My Dream11 Team

Rana Bilal Siddique (captain), Usman Malik (vice-captain), Shaheryar Butt, Ratha Alphonse, Jacod Pierre, Joost Kroesen, Umar Baker, Rens van Troost, Tom Heggelman, Adriaan Verbeek, Lorenzo Ingram

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket Full Squads

KAM: Adriaan Verbeek, Bilal Saleem, Usman Malik, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Jacod Pierre, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ishan Jaiswal, Kertan Nana, Assad Saleemi, Ratha Alphonse, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Tushar Bhakre, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Bilal Saleem, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Raza Anis, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Khalid Sherzaad, Shaheryar Butt, Yasir Usman

EXC: Joost Kroesen, Lorenzo Ingram, Niels Etman, Sanjit Shankar, Umar Baker, Rens van Troost, Rens Heinsbroek, Tom Heggelman, Stan van Troost, Sohail Bhatti, Mathijs Schewe, Jelte Schoonheim, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, James Hilditch, Pradeep Kumar, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EXC Dream11 Team/ KAM Dream11 Team/ Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team Prediction/ SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Malaysian T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.