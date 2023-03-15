Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Blow For Delhi Capitals As Sarfaraz Khan Suffers Injury Ahead Of IPL 2023

The Capitals play their IPL 2023 opener versus Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Updated: March 15, 2023 2:53 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. Delhi Capitals is on a hunt for a wicketkeeper as Rishabh Pant, who met with an unfortunate accident last year in December and is on road to recovery, will miss the mega event.

Star batter Sarfaraz Khan is likely to don the gloves in the absence of the Delhi skipper. Sarfaraz has impressed with his performances in the domestic cricket season, scoring multiple centuries. However, the the-25-year-old recently picked up an injury, giving a massive jolt to the Delhi Capitals.

As per a close source to CricketCountry, Sarfaraz will miss the initial days of Delhi Capitals camp. Despite recovering from the hairline fracture in the left index finger, National Cricket Academy (NCA) has suggested the wicketkeeper-batter not to fast-track his return as he is likely to get a national call-up soon.

"NCA has asked him to take a 10-12-day break and then join the DC camp ahead of IPL 2023 since he is among the likely cricketers to get a national call-up. The DC camp starts on March 16 and Sarfaraz is likely to join his DC teammates on March 24," source close to CricketCountry said.

The DC unit is set to start their pre-season camp on March 16 in Delhi. Whereas, Sarfaraz is likely to join the squad by March 24.

The Capitals could not make it to the playoffs last season and they would hope to change that and put up a good show in the upcoming season. The Capitals play their IPL 2023 opener versus Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

