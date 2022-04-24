New Delhi: With an eye to win the World Cup for India, the Delhi-born 22-year-old Samarth Sen spoke at length about his domestic experience, batting technique, his idol Ben Stokes and his wish to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL under the guidance of MS Dhoni. In exclusive interview with india.com, Samarth touched upon the fact that he is currently in England playing club cricket for Barnard Castle Cricket Club.

On being asked on why did he choose to play club cricket in England, Samarth said, “I am just here for a couple of months before I head back to India for domestic cricket tournaments.” Samarth adds that he wants to score as many runs as it is the only way to get noticed.

From whatever videos that are available on his instagram page, Samarth flaunts a high backlift reminiscent of legends like Brian Lara. On being asked about it, “It comes naturally to me as I believe in playing my game aggressively.”

Check out this video where he is smoking it out of the park from his official instagram page:

Talking about which IPL team does he support and the captain he wants to play under, Samarth, without any second thought, says CSK under the guidance of MS Dhoni. Samarth added that he also follows former India captain Virat Kohli for his ability to win games for India.

However, his admiration for England’s all-rounder is of another level. “The innings at Headingly and his 2019 World cup innings is something which inspires me a lot. Someday, I want to win a World cup for my country too. His shots, his ability to accelerate the innings, his calm demeanour to take the match till the last is admirable.”

In the end, Samarth credits his family and especially his father for supporting him throughout his cricketing journey. “I switched from playing for Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh and my father didn’t even think once to send me there. He has always encouraged me to play cricket. I owe a lot to him”