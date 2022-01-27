New Delhi: India pace bowler Mohammed Shami came down heavily on people talking about former India captain Virat Kohli’s 71st hundred, stating that it is a bit of their obsession than Kohli’s and people should not judge a player based on the number of centuries he has scored.

Mohammed Shami Exclusive Interview on Virat Kohli and His Leadership

While talking exclusively to india.com, Shami said, ” So what, if he (Kohli) has not scored a century. A century doesn’t define how big a player he is. It is not that he has not scored runs. He has scored fifties consistently in the recent past and there is no reason why we should even think like that. A fifty or a sixty is also a score and as long as it is helping the team, there is no reason to complain.”

The 31-year-old came on his own under Kohli’s leadership and has been one of the most successful bowlers for India in Tests, not just overseas but also in home conditions. Talking about Kohli’s leadership, Shami said that it is the energy that he brings to the park that rubs on to the rest of the team.

“Kohli’s energy is the best thing and that rubs on to the rest of the team. He is a bowler’s captain and always gave us the freedom to express ourselves. He would always take our opinion and ask for options,” he said.

“We have spent so much time together and there are so many memorable moments. It will always remain with me and it is difficult to pick or choose any one such moment,” said the 31-year-old on being asked to recall his favorite moment with Kohli.

Earlier, former India coach Ravi Shastri said that winning the World Cup is not the only criteria to judge a player and went to take former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid’s example, stating that they too had never won a World Cup and it doesn’t make them bad players. Shastri further went on to add that it even took six World Cups for the great Sachin Tendulkar to win one and it isn’t fair to look at Kohli in that way.

“You go and you play. There are only two World Cup-winning captains (in India). Even Sachin Tendulkar had to play six World Cups to win one. So it is not a question that you are judged by the World Cup, you are judged at the end of the day on how you play, are you an ambassador of the game, do you play the game with integrity and do you play the game for a long period of time. So that’s how you judge players at the end of it all,” said Shastri.