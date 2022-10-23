EXCLUSIVE Video | MCG Goes Berserk As Babar Gets LBW For Golden Duck

Melbourne: India and Pakistan are locking horns in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the MCG. India won the toss and opted to bowl on a spicy pitch. The Indian opening bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bowled a fiery opening spell and rattled Pakistan early.

The Men in Green heavily rely on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but both the stalwarts were out without making any significant contribution. Arshdeep Singh was the chief destroyer as he accounted for both wickets.

He trapped Babar Azam LBW for a golden duck and followed it with the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam opted for a review after being given out on-field. The fans the MCG waited patiently for the replays and soon as the ball was shown hitting the stump, the Indian crowd went berserk, which can be seen in our exclusive video by Sidhant Mamtany from the MCG.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed have stabilized the innings after early blows. Pakistan are 44/2 at the time of writing in the eighth over. Given how the pitch has behaved, 150 could be a very hard total to chase for India.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh