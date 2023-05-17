EXPLAINED: How LSG’s Win Over MI Impact IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Chances Of Other Teams

LSG's five-run win over MI on Tuesday has spiced up the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in Match No. 63 of IPL 2023, which took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (May 16). LSG successfully defended the target of 178 runs to win their seventh match of this year's tournament, and with a total of 15 points from 13 matches, they have now jumped to the No. 3 position in the IPL 2023 points table. With 14 points, the Rohit Sharma-led side is now in the fourth spot.

The win over MI has boosted LSG's chances of reaching the playoffs for the second season in a row, but at the same time, it has made matters more complex for other teams.

Here's how LSG's win impacts the IPL 2023 playoff qualification chances of other hopeful teams:

Chennai Super Kings: CSK now have the same number of 15 points as LSG, and their last league match is against the Delhi Capitals on May 20, which is now a must-win for them. If they win, they will reach the playoffs and can also finish in the top two if they manage to improve their net run rate over Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants: A win in their last match against KKR on Saturday (May 20) will take LSG through, and if CSK lose against DC, then LSG will finish in the top 2 as well.

Mumbai Indians: The Mumbai Indians now have to win their last match against SRH on May 21 to stand any chance of reaching the playoffs. They have to win by a big margin to improve their net run rate because if they fail to do so, then RCB or PBKS can pip them and progress despite having the same number of 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB have 12 points from 12 matches as of now, and their net run rate is better than the likes of MI and PBKS. If RCB win both of their remaining league stage matches, they will qualify unless PBKS or MI secure a big win in all of their matches and pip RCB in net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals: RR can only qualify for the fourth position, but for that they also need to win their last league match against PBKS on Friday (May 19) by a very big margin and also hope that MI, PBKS, RCB, and KKR lose all their remaining matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR's last league match is against LSG on Saturday (May 20). KKR will progress if they beat LSG by a big margin and MI and RCB lose all of their remaining matches. They also have to keep a close eye on the results of PBKS' next two matches. They have to hope that DC beat PBKS on Wednesday and then PBKS beat RR on Friday (May 19), but only by a very narrow margin.