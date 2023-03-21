EXPLAINED: How MI, DC and UPW Can Secure A Place Directly In Women's Premier League Final

MI has been on the top of the point table throughout the tournament but after suffering defeat against Delhi, MI lost its top spot to Delhi due to inferior net run rate.

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is coming closer to it's end. The final showdown of the tournament will take place on Sunday, 26 March. Out of five teams, three have qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UZ) have progressed, whereas Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eliminated. The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is coming closer to it's end. The final showdown of the tournament will take place on Sunday, 26 March. Out of five teams, three have qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UZ) have progressed, whereas Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eliminated.

MI's humiliating nine-wicket defeat turned the tournament around as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. failed to seal the spot in finals. Now MI will take on RCB on 21 March (Tuesday) while, UP and DC are going head-to-head with each other.

MI has been on the top of the point table throughout the tournament but after suffering defeat against Delhi, MI lost its top spot to Delhi due to inferior net run rate.

How can DC qualify?

Delhi Capitals are already on the top of the league and their destiny in their own hands. If they defeat UPW in the next match then they will confirm their spot in the final showdown unless MI defeat RCB by a huge margin. However if they lose then MI will have more points on the board and DC will be pushed down to the second spot.

How can MI reach the final?

MI was on the top of the table for most the the season. However after humiliating nine-wicket defeat against DC, MI dropped to the second spot. They not only need to beat RCB but also hope that UP defeats DC with a big margin to upstate their NRR.

How can UP Warriroz reach the final?