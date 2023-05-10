EXPLAINED: What All 10 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Here's a look at how many matches each team needs to win in order to confirm their place in playoffs.

New Delhi: As the on-going season of the Indian Premier League 2023 is coming to a close, competition to get to the playoffs is heating up. All ten teams are competing right now, and none of them has managed to earn a spot in the playoffs. The match no. 55 of the IPL 2023 is going to take place between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It is going to be a very crucial match as it is a must-win situation for DC. If Delhi lose tonight, they will be out of the tournament.

Along with DC, many team are going to play must win matches. Here is a look at what all 10 teams needs to do to qualify for playoffs.

Gujarat Titans

GT currently sit at the top position of points table of IPL 2023, with 16 points from 11 matches. They are on the verge of making it to the playoffs. This will be the second time in a row when GT will qualify. They will undoubtedly be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs if they can win one of the final three games. They can still qualify even if they lose all three, as long as their net run rate is not too low.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK are on the second spot on the table and currently have 13 points from 11 matches to their name. In order to qualify and confirm their spot in playoffs they need to win two out of three matches. But even if they manage to win only one game they will still have a chance but will have to depend on the results of other team.

Mumbai Indians

MI defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9 and reached the NO. 3 position. Mumbai need to win next three matches to secure their place in playoffs, whereas just like Chennai two wins in the remaining three games will leave them dependent on other teams performances.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow suffered a massive set back since their captain KL Rahul ruled out of the tournament. In total they have 11 points from 11 matches and have to win all three games to qualify for playoffs. Anything less than that will leave the team dependent on the other team's performance.

Rajasthan Royal

5th in the points table of IPL 2023, RR is in need to win all three matches for their survival in the tournament. If they manage to lose even a single match then they will be out of the race for playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR too have 10 points from 11 matches and are in need to win all three matches in order to qualify for the playoffs. Anything less than that will result in their exit from the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bangalore is on the seventh position of the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. In order to enter into playoffs they need to win their remaining three games but at the same time hope that other teams underperform and fail to earn 16 points.

Punjab Kings

PBKS still have a chance to earn 16 points, if they win the remaining three matches but with that they have to make sure that they win the matches with a large margin to improve their net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad still have to play four matches and if they win all four of them they will qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals