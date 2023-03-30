EXPLAINED: What Is Impact Player? Here Are 3 New Rules Introduced This IPL 2023

The rule is new in the IPL but has already been used in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

New Delhi: 2023 edition of Indian Premier League is all set to start on March 31, Friday. The first match of the season will be played between defending champions Gujrat Titans and MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings. This year's IPL is going to be exciting for fans as well as the players because many new things are going to take place this season.

Here are 3 new rules introduced this season:

Home and away format: For the first time in 4 years, the tournament will be played in it's original home and away format, since last three seasons IPL is played in overseas venue due to covid and logistics reasons. But after four years, IPL will be played in it's original format.

Impact Players: Apart from that, impact players has been introduced this season. The 'Impact Player' can do everything from the time he comes onto the pitch, be it batting, bowling or fielidng. But, the 'Impact Player' can only be an Indian player unless the franchise has fewer than four overseas players in the Playing XI.

As per the BCCI, " an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an 'Impact Player'. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field."