EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?
EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI
Hardik Pandya gifted Steve Smith a plant during the toss at the first ODI. The move was done to start the BCCI's initiative to restore the environment. India won the toss and opted to field.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
More to follow
