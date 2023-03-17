Advertisement

EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?

EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?

EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI

Updated: March 17, 2023 1:11 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Hardik Pandya gifted Steve Smith a plant during the toss at the first ODI. The move was done to start the BCCI's initiative to restore the environment. India won the toss and opted to field.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

More to follow

Also Read

More News ›
EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?
IND vs AUS: Having Bumrah Makes A Massive Difference But... Hardik Pandya Makes A Big Statement On India's Bowling Attack
IND vs AUS: Will 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai Be Abandoned Due To Rain?
Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer Wants 24-year-Old Batter To Replace Rohit Sharma As Opener In 1st IND-AUS ODI
All-Rounders Important For Balance Of Team Ahead Of ODI World Cup: Mitchell Marsh
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Key Players, Probable XIs For 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, K...

Harbhajan Singh Can't Stop Laughing As Babar Azam Picks BBL Over IPL As Best Cricket League | WATCH

Harbhajan Singh Can't Stop Laughing As Babar Azam Picks BBL ...

IND vs AUS: Having Bumrah Makes A Massive Difference But... Hardik Pandya Makes A Big Statement On India's Bowling Attack

IND vs AUS: Having Bumrah Makes A Massive Difference But... ...

IND vs AUS: Will 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai Be Abandoned Due To Rain?

IND vs AUS: Will 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai Be Ab...

Advertisement