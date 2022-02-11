New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world right now in all formats. But it is just not his bowling that has made the news. Bumrah’s action has left many former cricketers surprised with some predicting that it would be difficult for him to continue playing for a long time with that kind of action, adding that is is injury prone and the body might not be able to sustain the workload of Test cricket in particular in the future.

But is his action legal?

With Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who is said to have a similar action as that of Bumrah, was banned after failing to clear a biomechanical test in Lahore, many were left confused as to why he was called for suspect action that subsequently led to a ban.

The rules suggest that a delivery should not breach the 15-degree limit required for an action to be legal.

Former English cricketer and current international bowling coach, Ian Pont took to Twitter to explain the reason why Bumrah’s action is perfectly within the rules of the games while Hasnain’s was not.

“For those asking, here is Jasprit Bumrah. You can see his arm straight from the wrist to elbow. The rule is when it is above the vertical (PIC 2) that the elbow must not bend past 15 degrees. You can clearly see the forward flexion in his arm, which is a hyperextension, in pic 3 & 4. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hyper-mobile joints,” wrote Pont on Twitter.

People saying Bumrah chucks it when he doesn’t and ‘why’ is Hasnain under the scanner. To clear up what I am seeing, here is likely what ICC were interested in. I mentioned a while ago it was worth addressing this for Hasnain. pic.twitter.com/53IkLOXbCM Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) February 7, 2022

“Below is Hasnain as a comparison in the same position, and this is likely what the ICC were interested in testing. As said before, a hyperextension is a movement in the similar direction to the direction of movement – not downward or to the side. This is why Bumrah’s action is classified as legal since it is within the guidelines of hypermobility,” explained Pont.