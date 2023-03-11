EXPLAINED: Why MS Dhoni Isn't Allowed To Play In Legends League Cricket Despite Retiring In 2020

CSK will start its campaign in IPL 2023 on March 31 when they fill take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: In the first match of the 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas was up against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions. The match was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (March 10). In the first match of the 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas was up against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions. The match was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (March 10).

Many former legendary players including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa and Pragyan Ojha are among the legends who are part of the team India. Even though the presence of all these star players add strength to Indian team, there's one player whose absence has left fans confused.

Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is not allowed to take part in the Legends League Cricket or any other tournament. The only reason why Dhoni is not allowed to play such tournaments is because he still plays IPL.

As per the BCCI's rules, a player has to quit Indian cricket completely to participate in any foreign leagues. Even though Dhoni has given up international cricket and domestic cricket, but he continues to play IPL. He will only be allowed to participate in Legends League Cricket once he retires from IPL.

Dhoni will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of IPL. The 2023 IPL is likely to be his last tournament as a player. He has already started his preparations for the cash-rich league in Chennai.