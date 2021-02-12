Team India captain Virat Kohli has expressed his displeasure over the Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) ball after the opening Test match against England in Chennai. The hosts suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat. The SG ball has faced scrutiny several times over his derogatory seam condition after a few overs.

Kohli said that team was not pleased to see the ball’s seam get completely destroyed in 60 overs during the opening Test.

“The wicket was flat and slow and the quality of the ball as well wasn’t something that we were very pleased to see because that has been an issue in the past as well. Just for the ball’s seam to be completely destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and something any Test side could be prepared for,” Kohli said after the match.

The SG ball is manufactured by Meerut-based Sanspareils Greenlands as India used their ball since ’90s. It is hand-stitched and provides a prominent seam that is closer together than other balls. The stitching of the SG ball is done through a thicker thread which might be the reason behind their poor condition after a time in a Test match.

This is not the first time when Kohli expressed his irritation on the SG ball. Earlier, during the two-Test series against West Indies in 2018

“To have a ball scuffed up in five overs is not something that we have seen before,” Kohli had said. “The quality of the ball used to be quite high before and I don’t understand the reason why it’s gone down The Dukes, I think, is the most suited ball for Test match cricket and if there’s a situation, I would vouch for that to be used all over the world ”

The Duke ball is used in England and West Indies and has been hailed by skipper Kohli to be utilized in India also. The Dukes are also hand-crafted, while the stitching is done forward and backward across the joint of two cups, which makes it more prominent to stay longer in good condition.

The Dukes also helped the pacers to get more swing due to his prominent seam as players in England get the benefit of that. The ball also remains harder for a long time which makes bowlers get something from the air and the pitch.