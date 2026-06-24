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Facing Portugal and Ronaldo will be a huge challenge, says Colombia manager Lorenzo in FIFA World Cup clash

Colombia manager Lorenzo opens up about facing Portugal and Ronaldo would be a big challenge for them in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 24, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Published On Jun 24, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 24, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Lorenzo calls Ronaldo clash a huge challenge for Colombia

Lorenzo calls Ronaldo clash a huge challenge for Colombia

Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo said Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will present a stern test when the teams meet in their final World Cup Group K match on Saturday. said Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will present a stern test when the teams meet in their final World Cup Group K match on Sunday.

Nestor Lorenzo warns Colombia of tough challenge against Portugal

The comments came after a second-half strike from Daniel Munoz gave Colombia a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, guaranteeing the South American side’s place in the knockout stage.

We are going to face a huge team,” Lorenzo told reporters. “They (Portugal) are candidates to win the World Cup. It will be a huge challenge, and we are going to have to use different tools so that we can try to win.

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Lorenzo also highlighted the threat posed by Ronaldo, who earlier on Tuesday became the first player to score at six World Cups after netting twice in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Cristiano is an amazing player. One of the best players in the world, a juggernaut,” Lorenzo said. “You have to be careful not to leave him alone when he’s close to the area. It’s not just Ronaldo but the entire team.

Lorenzo praises Colombia’s fight and fans after DR congo win

Colombia will enter the match at Miami Stadium with two wins from its first two games of the tournament and needing only a draw to secure top spot in the group.

Discussing the win over DR Congo at Guadalajara Stadium, Lorenzo praised his side’s persistence against a disciplined defense.

They have a solid defense and they close in on all the spaces,” he said. “We had to use different channels to get there, looking for different areas and spaces. We were going all over the place.

Lorenzo highlighted the impact of substitute Juan Fernando Quintero, whose defense-splitting pass led to Colombia’s goal in the 76th minute. “He is a footballer who is very precise in that area of the pitch, with different passes and his set pieces,” he said. “His introduction refreshed the team, and we were more precise.

The Argentine also thanked the multitude of Colombian fans at the stadium for their support. “It’s so exciting. Every time I have to say thanks to the fans,” he said. “I was awestruck with their passion and excitement. It makes everyone more committed to the cause.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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