FAD vs DUW Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy, At ICC Academy Ground No 2, 10:30 PM IST

Best players list of FAD vs DUW, First Abu Dhabi Bank Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Wanderers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between First Abu Dhabi Bank vs Dubai Wanderers will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2

FAD vs DUW My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Noushad Mohamad

Batters: Aaron Wright, Mohammed Shabbir, Mohammed Tariq, Noman Safdar, Sayed Mujaheed and Starline Stephen Anthony

All-Rounder: Brannon Varley(c)

Bowlers: Abdullah Kayani(vc), Ajan Kandammattil and Avinash Karia

FAD vs DUW Probable XI

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAD): Sayed Mujaheed, Noman Safdar, Waseem Manzoor Bhat, Mohammed Tariq, Noushad Mohamad, Mohammed Shabbir, Starline Stephen Anthony, Ajan Kandammattil, Sajish Sivankutty, Kunal Lachhani and Rahman Ghani

Dubai Wanderers (DUW): Aaron Wright, Ethan D'souza, Jack Luffman, Salik Shah, Ben Willgoss, Scott Doody, Abdullah Kayani, Avinash Karia, Brannon Varley, Thinus Steyn and Danny Pawson